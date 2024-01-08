Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0438

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $32,064.63 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,716.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00143087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.34 or 0.00531583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00313739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00188804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,465,210 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

