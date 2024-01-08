Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.77 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $44.55 million and $1.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00021211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001454 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,531,054 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.