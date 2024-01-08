WAX Price Reaches $0.0620 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. WAX has a total market cap of $210.50 million and $15.64 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,110,795,979 coins and its circulating supply is 3,395,552,899 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

