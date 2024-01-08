WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.80

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $66.77, with a volume of 91440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLN. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,517,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,349,000 after buying an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

