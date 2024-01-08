Zcash Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Zcash has a market cap of $350.23 million and approximately $40.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.45 or 0.00045638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

