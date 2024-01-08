Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Insider Sells $26,243.58 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $26,243.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paul Andrew Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 5th, Paul Andrew Moore sold 7,460 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,449.00.
Zymeworks Stock Up 9.3 %
Zymeworks stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Zymeworks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
