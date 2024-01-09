10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 5.5%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.89 and last traded at $50.48. Approximately 1,613,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,492,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TXG

10x Genomics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $72,767.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,530.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,362 shares of company stock worth $1,278,866 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.