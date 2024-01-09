ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $840,282.50 and $8.77 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.02 or 1.02343754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00172469 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003452 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000841 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $95.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

