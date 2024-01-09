Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Scott D. Lipesky Sells 50,000 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ANF traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $94.04. 1,435,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $99.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 398,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 531,848 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

