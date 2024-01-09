aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.55

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $393.33 million and $52.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,324,840 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

