AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350.50 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 350.75 ($4.47). Approximately 3,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 45,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.50 ($4.57).

AIB Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 352. The firm has a market cap of £9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.14 and a beta of 1.68.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

