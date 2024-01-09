Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.36 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $109.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00075439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00028366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00021318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,033,371,754 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

