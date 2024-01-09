Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $101.00 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002310 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00021014 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

