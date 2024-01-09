AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.05

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 11747246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $999.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.66.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

