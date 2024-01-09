Analyzing Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of DocGo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agape ATP and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agape ATP -130.27% -191.90% -87.18% DocGo 1.38% 3.11% 2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 N/A DocGo 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Agape ATP and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DocGo has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 183.92%. Given DocGo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo is more favorable than Agape ATP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agape ATP and DocGo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agape ATP $1.86 million 24.87 -$1.69 million ($0.02) -30.00 DocGo $440.52 million 1.13 $34.58 million $0.09 53.22

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Agape ATP. Agape ATP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DocGo beats Agape ATP on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names. Its products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, a nutritional supplement, which supports and enhances nutritional biochemical activities; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1 Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. The company also provides BEAUNIQUE Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and ORYC-Organic Youth Care Cleansing Bar, an organic cleansing soap for the skin. In addition, it offers N°1 Med-Hydration, a mask that enhances skin moisture and luminosity; N°2 Med-Whitening, a mask for boosting skin moisture level and protecting skin against UV radiation; N°3 Med-Firming, which provides protection and maintenance of the basal skin collagen production; ÉNERGÉTIQUE hyaluronic acid serum; and ÉNERGÉTIQUE mousse facial cleanser, as well as Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. Further, the company engages in wholesaling of health and wellness products; and wellness and wellbeing lifestyle promotion services, as well as provision of complementary health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; testing; vaccinations; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

