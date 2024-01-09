Analyzing CAE (NYSE:CAE) & Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 6.79% 7.90% 3.48% Electrovaya -6.60% -56.19% -9.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAE and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 1 0 3 0 2.50 Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CAE currently has a consensus price target of $38.43, indicating a potential upside of 82.52%. Electrovaya has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 225.81%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than CAE.

64.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CAE and Electrovaya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $3.11 billion 2.16 $168.47 million $0.69 30.51 Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.99 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya.

Summary

CAE beats Electrovaya on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, OEMs, government agencies and public safety organizations. The Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including interventional and imaging simulations, curricula, audiovisual debriefing solutions, center management platforms, and patient simulators for healthcare students and clinical professionals, hospital and university simulation centers, medical and nursing schools, paramedic organizations, defense forces, medical societies, public health agencies and OEMs. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

