Aragon (ANT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $260.75 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $260.75 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00013140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

