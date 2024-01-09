Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.49 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. Ardor has a market cap of $89.49 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00074936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00021248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

