Ardor Price Tops $0.0893 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Ardor has a market cap of $89.24 million and $3.33 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00075891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

