Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading Up 2.4%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 18,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 44,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATZAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

