Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Ark has a market capitalization of $123.17 million and $10.62 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001920 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001437 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002381 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,121,118 coins and its circulating supply is 178,121,902 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

