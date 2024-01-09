ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.63 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $35.63 million and $3.12 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016352 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,894.23 or 0.99944131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010906 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00187997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06002571 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,359,543.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

