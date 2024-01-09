Astrafer One Day Volume Hits $54,215.59 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Astrafer token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $54,215.59 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,653,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.53553946 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $43,975.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

