Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €18.36 ($20.18) and last traded at €18.14 ($19.93). 12,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.86 ($19.63).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.64 million, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.05.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electrified and classic powertrains in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

