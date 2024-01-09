AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. AZZ also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-$4.35 EPS.
AZZ Price Performance
Shares of AZZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 222,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZZ
Institutional Trading of AZZ
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AZZ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AZZ Company Profile
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AZZ
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.