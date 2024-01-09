AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. 220,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $58.75.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AZZ by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

