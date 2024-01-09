Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.55

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.55 and last traded at C$41.18, with a volume of 183457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.11.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.40, for a total value of C$808,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.40, for a total value of C$808,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and sold 68,400 shares valued at $2,728,875. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

