Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $30.78 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $916.79 billion and $30.78 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $46,789.41 on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.85 or 0.00523156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.02 or 0.00198750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,594,043 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

