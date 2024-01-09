Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0935 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $17.44 million and approximately $50,357.49 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00109626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00021270 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

