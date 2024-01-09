BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0000

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $178,623.98 and $130,236.66 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00016243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,129.47 or 0.99991540 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009589 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00179672 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,048,555,672 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001149 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $136,016.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

