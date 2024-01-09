BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $188,019.21 and $134,259.77 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00015985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,027.02 or 1.02343754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010890 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00172469 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003452 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,048,432,196 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001149 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $136,016.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.