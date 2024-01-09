BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $11.96 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. BitShares has a total market cap of $11.96 million and $144,809.63 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001485 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001177 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000783 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

