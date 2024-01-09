BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0040

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $11.90 million and approximately $143,576.57 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001437 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000781 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.