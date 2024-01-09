BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BGR stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth about $252,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

