BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
BGR stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 bullish mid-cap earnings plays for January 2024
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.