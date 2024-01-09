BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance
NYSE MUA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 20,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.