BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 20,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.