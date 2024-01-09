BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
