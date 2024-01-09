BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBN stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $397,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.