bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Head to Head Analysis

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of bleuacacia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares bleuacacia and Cybin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -62.57% 4.30% Cybin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A N/A $2.51 million $0.19 56.58 Cybin $680,000.00 89.60 -$24.42 million ($0.24) -1.71

This table compares bleuacacia and Cybin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

bleuacacia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bleuacacia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for bleuacacia and Cybin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A Cybin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

bleuacacia beats Cybin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

