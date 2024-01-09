B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Increases Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BME traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 567 ($7.23). 4,941,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,831. The company has a market cap of £5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,621.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 558.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.58. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 429.60 ($5.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.88).

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.97), for a total transaction of £93,290.85 ($118,917.59). Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.22) to GBX 630 ($8.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($7.01) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.88) to GBX 640 ($8.16) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 541 ($6.90).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

