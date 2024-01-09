BNB Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $296.88 or 0.00635470 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,690,584 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,690,695.6188014. The last known price of BNB is 302.20980309 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2001 active market(s) with $1,116,003,667.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.