Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 355,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

