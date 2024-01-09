Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Caesarstone stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 26,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $142.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $142.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,922,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

