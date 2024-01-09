Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 50,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 52,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Canuc Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.70.

About Canuc Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.