Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

