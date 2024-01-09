Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $17.66 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.66 billion and approximately $529.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.62 or 0.04830229 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00073301 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00026132 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020141 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012244 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006517 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001550 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,513,698,485 coins and its circulating supply is 35,383,177,763 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
