Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $17.66 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.66 billion and approximately $529.77 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.62 or 0.04830229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00073301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00026132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001550 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,513,698,485 coins and its circulating supply is 35,383,177,763 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

