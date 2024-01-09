CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Volume Hits $762,738.76

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00009892 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $463.63 million and approximately $762,738.76 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 4.57421535 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $640,382.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

