Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,980. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

