CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Purchases 149 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($191.83).
CLS Stock Down 1.3 %
CLS stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.70 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 330,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.24 million, a P/E ratio of -193.53 and a beta of 1.00. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 164.28 ($2.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.90.
