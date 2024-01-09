CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Purchases 149 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($191.83).

CLS Stock Down 1.3 %

CLS stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.70 ($1.26). The stock had a trading volume of 330,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.24 million, a P/E ratio of -193.53 and a beta of 1.00. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 164.28 ($2.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.90.

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.