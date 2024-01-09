Comparing Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) & Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invivyd and Candel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivyd N/A N/A -$241.32 million ($1.55) -2.80 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 311.45 -$18.79 million ($1.10) -1.27

Candel Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Invivyd. Invivyd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Candel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

50.9% of Invivyd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Invivyd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Invivyd has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Invivyd and Candel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivyd 0 1 1 0 2.50 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Invivyd presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 542.86%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Invivyd.

Profitability

This table compares Invivyd and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivyd N/A -56.04% -51.24% Candel Therapeutics N/A -90.47% -50.34%

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Invivyd on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invivyd

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2. It also has discovery stage candidates for the prevention of seasonal influenza. Invivyd, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was formerly known as Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Invivyd, Inc. in September 2022. Invivyd, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.