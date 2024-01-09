Coq Inu (COQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.21 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $100.55 million and $18.21 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coq Inu has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000134 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $13,000,495.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

