Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185.38 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $9.41 or 0.00020141 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.60 billion and $185.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00073301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00026132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000791 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 382,173,121 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.